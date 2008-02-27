Digital Media Center
A Serial Killer's Correspondence in 'Hello Charlie'

Published February 27, 2008 at 9:00 AM CST

In the early 1990s, a quiet Colorado town was shocked by the abduction and murder of a local 13-year-old girl. But a series of letters exchanged between killer Robert Browne and two law enforcement officials slowly revealed the Colorado killing was just the tip of the iceberg — Browne had committed 49 murders over the course of a 30-year killing spree.

Charlie Hess, formerly of the FBI and CIA, is one of the co-authors of the book. He discusses the long string of correspondence that offered a disturbing glimpse into the mind of a mass murderer.

