Lufthansa Passengers Endure Close-Call Landing

Published March 4, 2008 at 9:00 AM CST
A Lufthansa Airlines flight attempting to land in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday got caught in strong cross-winds, sending the plane teetering on the tarmac.

Passengers experienced a frightening ride as the aircraft tipped and one of the wings scraped the runway. The pilot brought the plane back into the air and made a successful landing the second time around.

George Bibel, author of Beyond the Black Box: The Forensics of Airplane Crashes, talks about what's behind safe airplane landings, and why he wasn't surprised that the Lufthansa plane ultimately made it to safety.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

