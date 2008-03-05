Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Price Details a Gritty 'Lush Life'

Fresh Air
Published March 5, 2008 at 1:47 PM CST

Novelist and screenwriter Richard Price discusses his latest novel, Lush Life, which follows the repercussions of a shooting on the Lower East side. Price has written extensively about the realities of inner city life; he is a writer for HBO's The Wire which ends a five-year run on Sunday.

His other books include Clockers, about the world of drug dealing, and Freedomland, inspired by the real-life story of a woman who alleged a black man carjacked her and took her two children.

Price also is a screenwriter for the films Sea of Love, Ransom, and The Color of Money.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate