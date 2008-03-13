Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dovey's 'Blood Kin' a Study of Human Behavior

By Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Published March 13, 2008 at 3:00 PM CDT

Ceridwen Dovey says it might be too early to call herself an author, but her first novel, Blood Kin, is being published in 11 countries — and the U.S. edition has a blurb from Nobel Prize winner J.M. Coetzee.

Dovey was born in South Africa and has lived in Australia and London. At 27, she has made a documentary film about farm labor relations in post-apartheid South Africa, studied anthropology at Harvard, and is now a doctoral student at New York University.

Dovey hopes to write more novels — and to research the politics of climate change adaptation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr (pronounced "FRIME n WIRE") is a producer and editor for NPR's Arts Information unit, primarily dealing with the subjects of classical music and digital technology. Along with David Schulman, he co-produced the occasional series Musicians In Their Own Words." Their profile of Ladysmith Black Mambazos Joseph Shabalala won a Silver Award at the 2004 Third Coast International Audio Festival.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate