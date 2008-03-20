Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nick Trout: Animal Medicine from a Vet's-Eye View

Fresh Air
Published March 20, 2008 at 1:15 PM CDT

Veterinarian Nick Trout joins Fresh Air to talk about his new memoir, Tell Me Where It Hurts: A Day of Humor, Healing and Hope in My Life as an Animal Surgeon.

The British-born, Cambridge-educated Trout is staff surgeon at Boston's Angell Animal Medical Center, a 185,000-square-foot facility treating 50,000 animals each year. He's performed CAT scans on rats and at least one ultrasound on a frog — and he says that in his two and a half decades of practice, he's seen the relationship between pets and people change dramatically.

His personality, says a Publishers Weekly review, "suffuses the many stories sifted from recollections of thousands of animal encounters during his 25 years of practice," and the book "shows how the daily life of a veterinarian requires the ability to be a social worker, a psychologist, a grief counselor, mentor, carpenter, plumber, cosmetologist, athletic coach, magician, grim reaper, and occasionally, guardian angel."

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate