When music critic Lloyd Schwartz first met poet Elizabeth Bishop, it was the early 1970s, and the former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner had just moved to Cambridge after living in Brazil for nearly 20 years.

"I was thrilled to meet her," Schwartz recalled during a 2002 Fresh Air commentary. "But she was very shy about discussing her work, and I didn't think I had anything else to talk to her about. Eventually, the barriers began to come down."

Bishop died in 1979. Now, Schwartz has co-edited a new collection of her work, called Elizabeth Bishop: Poems, Prose and Letters.

