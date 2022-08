Simone de Beauvoir is one of the towering figures of 20th century France. While she has perhaps slipped into the shadows of American memory, her pioneering work — The Second Sex — is still regarded as one of the cornerstones of modern feminist thinking. This year, the centenary of her birth, her writing is being read and discussed at symposia around the world.

