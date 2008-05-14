'Standard Operating Procedure' at Abu Ghraib

/ /

In 2004, CBS News aired a series of shocking photographs from Abu Ghraib prison, revealing the torture and abuse of Iraqi prisoners at the hands of American soldiers.

When filmmaker Errol Morris and writer Philip Gourevitch saw those graphic images, they wanted to understand what happened and why. They embarked on a new project, Standard Operating Procedure, a film and a book that incorporate 200 hours of interviews with the soldier photographers present at Abu Ghraib.

Philip Gourevitch talks with Neal Conan about Standard Operating Procedure, in which soldiers explain how they rationalized their actions, creating a troubling portrait of the human capacity for violence and cruelty.

