Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Standard Operating Procedure' at Abu Ghraib

Published May 14, 2008 at 10:01 AM CDT
In <em>Standard Operating Procedure</em> Errol Morris and Philip Gourevitch investigate the prisoner abuse that occurred at Abu Ghraib.
Marco Di Lauro
/
Getty Images
In Standard Operating Procedure Errol Morris and Philip Gourevitch investigate the prisoner abuse that occurred at Abu Ghraib.
Blog Promo Link Image
/
/

In 2004, CBS News aired a series of shocking photographs from Abu Ghraib prison, revealing the torture and abuse of Iraqi prisoners at the hands of American soldiers.

When filmmaker Errol Morris and writer Philip Gourevitch saw those graphic images, they wanted to understand what happened and why. They embarked on a new project, Standard Operating Procedure, a film and a book that incorporate 200 hours of interviews with the soldier photographers present at Abu Ghraib.

Philip Gourevitch talks with Neal Conan about Standard Operating Procedure, in which soldiers explain how they rationalized their actions, creating a troubling portrait of the human capacity for violence and cruelty.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate