Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can Next President Deliver on Promises of 'Change'?

Published June 12, 2008 at 5:00 AM CDT

Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama are both promising the voters change. But will the new president be able to deliver in a partisan, gridlocked Washington where the parties can regularly checkmate one another?

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks to John Harwood and Gerald Seib, journalists and authors of Pennsylvania Avenue, about the Washington that awaits the next president.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate