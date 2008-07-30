Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

I'm With The Band (I Wish)Three Books That Rock

By Joe Piscatella
Published July 30, 2008 at 11:00 PM CDT
Rock show
Alice Kreit/NPR/iStockphoto.com
/

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

All I wanted for my 14th birthday was a keytar, one of those hybrid keyboard-with-a- guitar-neck instruments that you see in old, old music videos.

It was 1986, the age of glam rock, and everyone wanted to be a rock star. A six-string, a drum kit — even a saxophone — would have been a more valuable commodity to the aspiring bands in my junior high.

But with six years of piano lessons behind me, there was no time to learn a new instrument. I wanted stardom; I wanted a keytar. I didn't get either.

So, when I want to live the fantasy of being in the band, I turn to these three books.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joe Piscatella
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate