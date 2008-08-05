Digital Media Center
Three Sizzling, Sexy South Beach Books

By Mary Kennedy
Published August 5, 2008 at 11:00 PM CDT

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

I know exactly when I caught South Beach fever: It was 1984, and Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas were starring in a new TV show called Miami Vice. I was hooked.

Flash forward to the present day: Writers love South Beach because the milieu is hip, edgy and filled with possibilities for compelling plots and outrageous characters. If Paris is a movable feast, then South Beach is an all-night party. Mix one part Art Deco, one part Cubanita culture, one part surreal fantasy — and you've got a book.

Mary Kennedy
