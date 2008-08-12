Digital Media Center
John Geddes: In Defense Of The Soldier Of Fortune

Fresh Air
Published August 12, 2008 at 9:29 AM CDT

The use of mercenaries in Iraq is nearly as contentious as the war itself, but private military contractor John Geddes argues that mercenary soldiers can play a role as vital as that of United Nations' peacekeepers in times of war.

Geddes became a private military contractor in Iraq in 2003. His new book, Highway to Hell: Dispatches from a Mercenary in Iraq, recounts his experiences and offers an inside perspective on the use of mercenaries in international conflicts.

Geddes is a former warrant officer in Britain's elite Special Air Service and a veteran of several wars.

