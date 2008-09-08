Digital Media Center
Silence Strengthens Impact of Depression Among Men

Published September 8, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT

Men's Fitness magazine tackles a sensitive subject that is not often discussed: depression and men.

In this week's Behind Closed Doors segment, Chris Strauss of Men's Fitness, mental health writer John Head, and Nathaniel Reynolds, who suffered from depression, explain why depression seems to be rising among men, and why it can be challenging for men, especially black men, to accept help.

