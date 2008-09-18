Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inhumane Child Labor Conditions Persist In Haiti

Published September 18, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT

Some of the most vulnerable victims of the hurricane in Haiti are known as "Restavecs," children given away by their own families to perform domestic labor in exchange for food and shelter.

Jean-Robert Cadet, an author and former child laborer, describes his own childhood experience and his work with Haitian "restavecs". Cadet says working conditions for many restavecs are the equivalent of modern-day slavery.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR World NewsNPR Top Stories
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate