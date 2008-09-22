Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Angst Lurks Behind The Lawn Mower

By Paula Whyman
Published September 22, 2008 at 11:00 PM CDT

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

People are always talking about desperate housewives, but as a stay-at-home mom, I'm not interested in reading a primer on my own thoughts; I'd much rather know what the men of the house are thinking.

For that, I have to head to the library. These three books are my passport into the elusive minds — and conflicted souls — of desperate suburban men.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Paula Whyman
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate