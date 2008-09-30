Digital Media Center
Politics: It's All In What You Hear

Published September 30, 2008 at 9:04 AM CDT

Bill Bishop, author of The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America Is Tearing Us Apart, argues that Americans are segregating themselves into ideologically-homogeneous communities. The majority of Americans are so comfortable in their beliefs, says Bishop, that they can't even listen to opposing viewpoints.

Bishop wrote about the phenomenon in the Slate.com article, "In Politics, It's Not What They Say; It's What You Hear."

