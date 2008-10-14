Digital Media Center
Crisis Crash Course: High Finance, Low-Jinks

By Laura Conaway
Published October 14, 2008 at 11:00 PM CDT
Three Books about Finance

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

I never set out to become a financial journalist. Even if I'd had it in mind, I wouldn't have started on the eve of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

But here I am, watching the stock market swooning around below 9000 and waiting for McCain and Obama to debate tonight on the miserable economy.

Meanwhile, I get to wrestle with questions like this one from my friend Jack. He says, "Hey, I've listened to your shows, but I still don't get it. Can you tell me exactly what a derivative is?" I can, mostly, but only because I've been slogging through a book by economist Satyajit Das.

Laura Conaway
