Security Contractors Play By 'Big Boy Rules' In Iraq

Published November 20, 2008 at 10:58 AM CST

Washington Post reporter Steve Fainaru has extensively covered the "parallel army" of private security contractors. His book Big Boy Rules: America's Mercenaries Fighting In Iraq, details the tens of thousands of "mercs" who arrived in Iraq in the absence of sufficient levels of U.S. troops.

Fainaru wrote Private Armies, a series of articles about private security contractors, which was published in The Washington Post.

