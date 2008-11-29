Digital Media Center
Dave Barry's Science Fair Tricks

Published November 29, 2008 at 7:00 AM CST

Humorist Dave Barry's new book Science Fair tells the story of middle-school kids trying to win the prize at their school science fair. They have to contend with hairy, nefarious bad guys who see in their experiments a path to world domination.

Host Scott Simon and Dave Barry corner the kids of Ms. Wilson's science class at Cutler Ridge Middle School outside of Miami, Fla., to explode things and ask students for their most penetrating questions.

