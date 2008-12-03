Digital Media Center
India And Pakistan See Tensions Rise After Attacks

Published December 3, 2008 at 11:00 AM CST
Indian citizens hold a candle light vigil in New Delhi to mourn those killed during last week's terrorist attacks in Mumbai.
Manpreet Romana
/
AFP/Getty Images
Indian citizens hold a candle light vigil in New Delhi to mourn those killed during last week's terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is in India today. The trip is part of the U.S. government's attempt to help ease tensions between India and neighboring Pakistan following last week's terrorist attacks in Mumbai, which left at least 171 dead and hundreds injured.

A roundtable of people with ties to the region discuss the situation — Shuja Nawaz, political analyst and author of Crossed Swords: Pakistan, Its Army, and the Wars Within; Zofeen Ebrahim, a reporter based in Karachi, Pakistan; Sidharth Meer, who is Hindu and lives in Mumbai and Mubashir Mohi-ud Din, a Kashmiri-American. They share thoughts on the attacks and what it means that the terrorists may be tied to a militant Islamist group based in Pakistan.

