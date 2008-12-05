Digital Media Center
Calvin Trillin's Epic Take On Election 2008

By Michele Norris
Published December 5, 2008 at 1:26 PM CST

The 2008 presidential race was many things to many people, but almost everyone agrees that it was long — epic even. So what better way to tell the story of the past political year than in an epic poem?

Humorist Calvin Trillin thought so. His new book, Deciding the Next Decider, recaps — in rhyme — the recent presidential contest, from the primaries to the general election.

Trillin's previous books include About Alice and A Heckuva Job: More of the Bush Administration in Rhyme.

