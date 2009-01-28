Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering John Updike, Literary Legend

Fresh Air
Published January 28, 2009 at 8:30 AM CST
John Updike listens during a Nov. 2004 press conference.
Mandel Ngan
/
Getty Images
John Updike listens during a Nov. 2004 press conference.

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist John Updike died of lung cancer Jan. 27. He was 76.

Over his decades-long career, Updike authored more than 25 novels and over a dozen short story collections, as well as poems, essays and a memoir.

Updike won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award in 1982 for his novel Rabbit is Rich and another Pulitzer in 1991 for Rabbit at Rest. He also received the National Book Award in 1964 for his novel The Centaur, which follows a depressed school teacher and his anxious son in rural Pennsylvania.

In 1998, Updike was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, a lifetime achievement award issued by the National Book Awards.

These interviews were originally broadcast on March 17, 1988, March 16, 1989, and Oct. 14, 1997.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate