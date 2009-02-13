Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama Administration's Foreign Policy In Focus

Published February 13, 2009 at 8:00 AM CST

As a presidential candidate, Barack Obama routinely made promises that he would "restore our moral standing in the world."

But, now that he occupies the White House, is his administration unveiling a new era in foreign policy? Are we likely to see a foreign policy overhaul or more continuity with the previous administration?

For insight, Tony Cox speaks with Laurie Brand — professor of international relations and director of the School of International Relations at USC — and Sandy Tolan, associate professor at USC's Annenberg School for Communication.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate