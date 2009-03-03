Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Of Swords And Sorcerers: Books For Magical Escape

By Mark Barrowcliffe
Published March 3, 2009 at 11:00 PM CST

"Three Books. . ." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

When I was 14, I wanted be a sorcerer. This did not go over well at school.

"Your father's an electrician. Why not be an electrician?" said the headmaster. But I was in the grip of an addiction to fantasy literature and role-playing games that would last my entire adolescence, and I wanted to be Frodo, Merlin or Dr. Strange.

The allure of fantasy to a boy like me was clear: I was useless at sport, clueless when it came to fashion, laughed at by girls, kicked by bullies and bored to distraction by the grim, gray reality of 1970s England, which was like Poland, but without the excuse of totalitarian communism.

My entire youth is recalled in shades of concrete gray. Only fantasy gave it color.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Barrowcliffe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate