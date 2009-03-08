How The Woman's Land Army Fed America

In World War I, while U.S. servicemen were fighting "over there," American women from all walks of life moved to rural areas to work as farm laborers. They were known as the Woman's Land Army.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with writer and journalist Elaine Weiss about her book Fruits of Victory: The Woman's Land Army of America in the Great War. The book reveals a piece of American history that has been mainly overlooked.

