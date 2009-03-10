Digital Media Center
Civil Rights Commission Urged To Return To Activism

Published March 10, 2009 at 8:00 AM CDT

Few people are as familiar with the U.S. Civil Rights Commission as Mary Frances Berry. She served for 24 years, under four different presidents.

Now, she's offering an historical look at the commission's work, including her own run-ins with conservative presidents.

She speaks with Tony Cox about her book, titled And Justice for All: The United States Commission on Civil Rights and the Continuing Struggle for Freedom in America.

