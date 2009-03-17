Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mexican Drug War Creeps Into U.S. Border Towns

Published March 17, 2009 at 8:00 AM CDT

A drug war is raging across the border. Over 6,000 people were killed in drug-related violence in Mexico last year.

The body count is mounting, and the violence is spilling into the United States.

Tony Cox explores how U.S. officials are addressing the growing crisis. Plus, how can travelers stay out of danger?

Cox speaks with Andrew Becker — a staff writer for the Center for Investigative Reporting — and Ken Ellingwood, a correspondent in the Mexico City bureau of the Los Angeles Times and the author of Hard Line: Life and Death on the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate