Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Aims To Dispel Fallacies About Saudi Islam

Published March 23, 2009 at 5:00 AM CDT

Juan Cole, author of Engaging the Muslim World, wants readers to reconsider what they think they know about countries like Saudi Arabia.

It's widely known that most of the Sept. 11 hijackers were Saudis. Cole, a professor of Middle East history at the University of Michigan, says some people abuse that fact to fuel suspicion of the Saudi government, or of the Saudi strain of Islam known as Wahhabism.

Cole talks with Steve Inskeep about the new book.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate