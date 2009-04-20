Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Columbine' Debunks The Myths Of The Massacre

Published April 20, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT
Cover of 'Columbine'

Popular explanations for the terror Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold wreaked on their Colorado high school often mention bullying. But Dave Cullen has been following the story since that deadly day, and in his new book, Columbine, he reveals the real story of their rampage.

In his interview with Neal Conan, Cullen warns of the pitfalls of reaching quick conclusions about the "why" behind tragedies like those at Columbine and Virginia Tech. "Key information doesn't come out for months or even years," he cautions, "so if you start to come to a determination of why within hours, it may be years before you have the information to make that conclusion."

Cullen does believe, however, that in the years since Columbine, "people have been much much better about just holding off and saying, 'we don't know why yet.'"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate