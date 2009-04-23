Digital Media Center
Clinton Identifies "Mortal Threat" In Pakistan

Published April 23, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that Pakistan "poses a mortal threat to the security and safety of our country and the world."

As the Taliban closes in on Pakistan's nuclear-armed capital, should the rest of the world worry?

Guests:

Jackie Northam, national security correspondent for NPR

Ahmed Rashid, author of Descent Into Chaos

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, correspondent for Frontline/World on PBS

