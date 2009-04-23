Digital Media Center
'Reflections' On Life, Love And Comedy

Fresh Air
Published April 23, 2009 at 1:17 PM CDT

In her new memoir, When You Lie About Your Age, the Terrorists Win: Reflections on Looking in the Mirror, stand-up comedian Carol Leifer recounts her experiences growing up with a father who told jokes, working as a comedian and meeting the love of her life — the first woman she ever dated — at 40.

Leifer has written and produced for such television shows as Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, The Ellen Show and Saturday Night Live.

