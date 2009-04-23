Wangari Maathai Outlines 'Challenge For Africa'

Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai believes there's much more to Africa than can be gleaned from a headline. In Western media, stories about the continent, she believes, often present just one aspect, like poverty or debt, without context. Maathai's 35 years of working in Africa, at all levels of society, have given her a nuanced understanding of that context.

In her book, The Challenge For Africa, she writes about her plan to tackle the many trials Africa faces. She knows the troubles are severe and wide-ranging, but sees realistic options for change.

