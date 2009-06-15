Is Right-Wing Extremism On The Rise?

James von Brunn walked into the U.S. Holocaust Museum and killed a security guard. Late term abortion provider Dr. George Tiller was shot at church.

With examples of right-wing extremism making headlines, guests debate whether heated rhetoric fans the flames.

Guests:

Kathleen Parker, syndicated columnist for The Washington Post Writers Group

Jamie Kirchick, assistant editor of New Republic. He wrote "The Religious Right Didn't Kill George Tiller," which appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

Carol M. Swain, author of The New White Nationalism In America and professor at Vanderbilt University Law School

Listen to the TOTN podcast. Sign up for the newsletter.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.