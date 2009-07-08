Digital Media Center
The New Price Point? 'Free'

Fresh Air
Published July 8, 2009 at 11:47 AM CDT

Journalist Chris Anderson believes that businesses can profit by giving their material away on the Internet. His new book Free: The Future of a Radical Price explains how "free" can become a marketing technique, helping businesses gain credibility in an economy that increasingly values reputation.

The editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, Anderson is the author of The Long Tail. Previously, he was U.S. business editor at The Economist.

