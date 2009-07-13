Digital Media Center
'Beyond Bars' Amid Bad Times

Published July 13, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

More than 600,000 people are released from U.S. prisons every year. But imagine re-entering society in today's economy as a convicted felon. Jeffery Ian Ross and Stephen C. Richards, the authors of the book Beyond Bars, offer insights on a successful reentry into society, the local community and the job market.

Jeffrey Ian Ross is an associate professor of criminology, criminal justice and forensic studies and a fellow at the Center for International and Comparative Law at the University of Baltimore.

Stephen C. Richards is a professor of criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh — and formerly spent nine years in federal custody, including some time in a maximum-security prison.

