The 'Young Men With Capital' Who Started Woodstock

Fresh Air
Published August 14, 2009 at 10:27 AM CDT

Forty years ago, Joel Rosenman and John Roberts were in their 20s when they came into a large inheritance. They decided to take the money and promote a rock concert in upstate New York — an event that later became known as Woodstock.

Rosenman and Roberts later published Young Men With Unlimited Capital, which described their preparation for the festival, their shock and confusion when Woodstock turned out to be bigger than planned and their months of legal hassling after the concert.

Roberts died in 2001.

This interview was originally broadcast on July 29, 1989.

