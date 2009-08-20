Digital Media Center
Books About Music? They Don't Have To Sound Flat

By Will Layman
Published August 20, 2009 at 10:19 AM CDT

My friend Jacki recently asked me, "Are you one of those folks who prefers music to people?"

I had no idea she knew me so well. For a music fanatic, getting lost in the vibrations is as easy as letting a riptide drag you out to sea.

The power of music is similar to the power of books — but books are notoriously poor at describing the abstraction and subtlety of a melody. Still, authors keep trying to bottle the magic. Here are three books — one about a fan, one about a critic, and one about an unlikely musician — that sing like the real thing.

Will Layman
