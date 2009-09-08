Digital Media Center
Judy Shepard And 'The Meaning Of Matthew'

Published September 8, 2009 at 10:07 AM CDT

The 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard shocked the nation.

Shepard, 21, was viciously murdered in Laramie, Wyo., where he was a college student. He was targeted because he was gay.

His death and the subsequent trial of his attackers stoked a new debate over gay rights. For many, it revealed the dangers of being gay in America, and for others, it reaffirmed the risk.

More than a decade later, Shepard's mother says there hasn't been nearly enough progress on gay rights.

Judy Shepard tells Neal Conan about her new book, The Meaning of Matthew.

