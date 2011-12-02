Bin Laden Capture Celebrated With Expensive Wine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some time ago, a restaurateur made a bet with Leon Panetta, then head of the CIA. If the U.S. found Osama bin Laden, Ted Balestreri would open a bottle of wine from 1870. This week, Panetta said he's collected on that bet. After the raid, he sent word to the restaurateur to watch TV and prepare to deliver the wine. The $10,000 bottle was opened in November. And Panetta, along with many others, sipped it from a CIA shot glass. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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