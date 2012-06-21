Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mercury Sets Met's Ticket Prices With Yankees

Published June 21, 2012 at 6:21 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Coming up this weekend, the New York Yankees play the New York Mets. And the Mets tried a promotion for the subway series. Tickets that normally go for well over $100 would instead be sold at a price tied to yesterday's temperature. Sadly, New York did not have one of those cold June days that occasionally come. Heat advisories were out as the temperature climbed to 94. But $94 will still save patrons over $20 per seat this weekend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate