Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sports Artists LeRoy Neiman Dies At 91

Published June 21, 2012 at 3:00 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

LeRoy Neiman's American Dream included a paintbrush. He was a self-described street kid who grew up to become one of the nation's best-known artists, mingling with the likes of Muhammad Ali and Frank Sinatra.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Neiman died yesterday at age 91. He was known for his long-handled bar mustache and for his distinctive paintings of sports figures. You know the paintings when you see them: impressionistic images with bright splashes of color.

INSKEEP: His style captured the motion of athletes leaping toward a basketball goal or Jack Nicklaus following through on a golf swing. He sketched Olympic events live on television, and also captured less-kinetic scenes. He once captured Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky playing their 1972 world chess championship in Reykjavik. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate