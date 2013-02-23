Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Athletes Have The Eye Of The Tiger, But Ernie Harwell Was The Voice

Published February 23, 2013 at 7:00 AM CST

DON GONYEA, HOST:

It is baseball season. The first of this year's Grapefruit and Cactus League exhibition games in Florida and Arizona were held yesterday. For decades, for fans of the Detroit Tigers - and count me as one - the new season began with a moment of lovely scripture, courtesy of the late Tigers' radio play-by-play man Ernie Harwell. Every year at this time, Ernie would open his mic for the first pitch of the first game of spring training recite this passage:

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL GAME)

GONYEA: That's Detroit's Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell, who passed away almost three years ago at age 92. The lines are from the Song of Solomon. So, baseball fans, spring is here. A moment to pause, to take it all in and play ball. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate