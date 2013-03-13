Digital Media Center
Catholics Await Word On New Pope

Published March 13, 2013 at 3:00 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL RINGING)

MONTAGNE: Catholics around the world are still waiting to hear that sound, the ringing of St. Peter's largest bell, which, along with white smoke from the Sistine Chapel, will signify a new pope has been chosen.

The bell is meant to eliminate any confusion in case the white smoke looks gray against a bright sky, as it did back in 2005, when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected pope. As of this morning, only black smoke has billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel - and there was no mistaking it. The Conclave continues until one man receives two-thirds of the cardinals' votes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

