Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mets Opening Day Special For Fan, Usher

Published April 2, 2013 at 5:58 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Opening day in baseball was a big anniversary for two New York Mets fans. In 1964, Robert Ostertag attended his first of 50-straight New York Mets home openers. That same day in '64, Luke Gasparre began his job as an usher. Now at 88, he is still hard at work in the stands, still beloved by fans. The New York Times captured quite a moment yesterday: Gasparre showed Ostertag to his seat in Section 310, and the men watched the Mets win.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate