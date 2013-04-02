Mets Opening Day Special For Fan, Usher

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Opening day in baseball was a big anniversary for two New York Mets fans. In 1964, Robert Ostertag attended his first of 50-straight New York Mets home openers. That same day in '64, Luke Gasparre began his job as an usher. Now at 88, he is still hard at work in the stands, still beloved by fans. The New York Times captured quite a moment yesterday: Gasparre showed Ostertag to his seat in Section 310, and the men watched the Mets win.

