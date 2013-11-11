Digital Media Center
'Downton Abbey' Renewed For Another Season

Published November 11, 2013 at 3:00 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

News this morning from "Downtown Abbey." No spoiler, I promise. If you're a fan of the British costume drama, you may be counting down the weeks until the fourth season airs on PBS's "Masterpiece" in January. Well, now we can tell you, you won't have to say goodbye to the show anytime soon - can't make any promises about the characters, of course, after all that's happened.

But the series has been renewed for a fifth season, not surprising after more than 12 million Americans tuned in for the Season 3 finale. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

