Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love Locks Weigh Paris Bridge Down

Published June 10, 2014 at 6:53 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Happy couples have attached one too many love locks to a popular bridge in Paris. The bridge closed last night after part of it crumbled under the weight of thousands of padlocks, hooked there to symbolize endless love. Thousands of Parisians have signed a petition to remove all those locks, but this morning the bridge reopened to pedestrians. So Paris remains locked in battle over a lover's tradition for a little while longer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate