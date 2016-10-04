Digital Media Center
Park In Queens Honors Native Christopher Walken With ... A Trail Of His Heads

Published October 4, 2016 at 5:37 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. They're not Halloween decorations, but they are spooky enough to be. A sculpture park in Queens is currently displaying a number of disembodied heads, emerging from the ground as part of the installation Monument to Walken. The faces are all that of actor Christopher Walken, who comes from Queens. The busts will be on display through March. And should you get any ideas, the park informs visitors no Walken picking allowed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

