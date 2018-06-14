Digital Media Center
An Incredibly Extremely Exceedingly Supremely Remarkably Long Sentence Wins Award

Published June 14, 2018 at 4:16 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Mike McCormack, an Irish writer who is admired among writers but hasn't always enjoyed mainstream success, but now has won an Irish literary prize - 100,000 euros for a novel called "Solar Bones," which is 270 pages and the story of a single day, as well as composed of a single sentence. You know, some people start talking, and you never find a moment to get a word in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

