Sunday Puzzle: Challenge Shmallenge

On-air challenge: Every answer is a madeup two-word phrase. Add the letter F in front of the first word to get the second word to answer the clue.

Example: Less than usual stream of water --> low flow

1. Entire autumn

2. More unusual stuff that cattle eat

3. More aged container of office papers

4. Employs electrical safeguards

5. Arranges hot dogs in order of quality

6. Exposes oneself to the chances of being searched for weapons

7. Doesn't have any publicity agents, informally

8. Correct amount of horror

9. Trip on an airplane with less baggage

10. One having a big meal on a spring holiday

11. One who whips someone who works with timber

12. Parts of Helsinki's country that are away from the coast

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge answer was based off the last two weeks' challenges.

Part 1: These four words have a very interesting and unusual property in common — something hidden in them. What is it?

NEANDERTHAL

EMBARRASS

SATURATION

CONTEMPTUOUSNESS

Part 2: These four words have a very interesting and unusual property in common — something about the letters in them (all the letters). What is it?

When you know it, think of a common 7-letter word that shares the unusual properties of both last week's and this week's words.

SCARECROW

SCREENSAVER

CAMERAWOMAN

CURVACEOUSNESS

Winner: Jeff Zarkin of Burke, Va.

Challenge Answer:

Part 1: Each word conceals the name of a planet in left-to-right order (but not in consecutive letters)

Part 2: Each word, when written in lowercase, consists entirely of "narrow letters" (that is, having no ascenders or descenders)

Final answer: AVENUES

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog Puzzleria. Think of a brand name you might see on your breakfast table. Change one letter to a Y and rearrange the result to get a familiar two-word phrase that names something else you might see on your breakfast table. What phrase is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here.

