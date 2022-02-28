© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

Published February 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

UKRAINIAN CHORUS DUMKA OF NEW YORK: (Singing in non-English language).

INSKEEP: "Saturday Night Live" usually starts the show with a comedy sketch. This weekend, no laughs. The cold open, as it's called, featured instead a group called the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. Candles on stage were arranged to spell out Kyiv as they sang.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

KATE MCKINNON AND CECILY STRONG: Live from New York, it's Saturday night.

INSKEEP: And this is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

